Iranians Commemorate 2009 Rallies Ending Election Controversies

On Sunday, People in various Iranian cities attended rallies to mark what described as “Dey 9” epic, which refers to mass rallies held on the ninth day of the Persian calendar month of Dey, IRNA reported.

The 2009 election saw the reelection of Ahmadinejad by an 11-million lead over his nearest rivals.

The poll was followed by sporadic street protests in Tehran, after those defeated in the poll, including some reformists, made allegations of widespread fraud in the vote.

The Dey 9 rallies came several days after a group of protesters insulted Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.