Iranian, Turkish FMs Discuss Idlib Deal

In the Tuesday night call, Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran and his opposite number Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu exchanged views on the details of the Idilb agreement reached following negotiations in Ankara, Tehran and Sochi.

The two sides also agreed to follow up, in New York, on the details of the deal clinched at an Iran-Russia-Turkey foreign ministerial meeting.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi had earlier noted Tehran welcomes the Idlib agreement between Turkey and Russia reached in a meeting in the Russian city of Sochi, which was made following the trilateral meeting among presidents of the three countries in Tehran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart that an operation to retake the city of Idlib, which is controlled by opponents of the Syrian government and now home to about 3 million people, will not be carried out in the upcoming weeks.

Putin said Russian and Turkish troops are to enforce a new demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib region.