Iranian Society Target of All-out Media War: Leader

“Today, the Islamic Establoshment faces a full-scale economic war that is led meticulously and rigorously by a war room. But beside this war, there is a media and propaganda war that is often neglected,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Thursday.

Speaking in a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body in charge of appointing the Leader and overseeing his performance, Ayatollah Khamenei said this media war has been running for years, but it has intensified recently.

“According to our information, the US and Israeli spy agencies supported by [anti-Iran Arab leaders in the region] have created an organization for this media war and are working seriously to warp [the people’s minds],” he said.

The US has been hardening its line on Iran since President Donald Trump took power in January 2017.

Trump has pulled the US out of the nuclear deal and is working to hamper Iran’s trade with Asia and Europe through restoring anti-Iran US sanctions and pushing the world the abide by them.

US officials have threatened to destroy the Iranian economy and openly talked of the need for regime change in Iran.

Weakening Iranians’ Morale

The Leader said the psychological operation is aimed at weakening the morale of Iranians.

“Goals of this media war are creating anxiety, depression, hopelessness and a feeling of [being in a] deadlock. They are making people pessimistic towards each other and towards government organs and are exaggerating economic problems in the minds of society,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemies’ media propaganda are partly to blame for the decline of the value of national currency.

“… Regarding issues of decrease in the value of the national currency, the media war and [attempts by ] ill-wishers to create an atmosphere have been effective,” the Leader said.

The Leader was referring to a dramatic decline in the value of rial which has soared the prices of imported consumer goods and depressed some markets in the past few months.

This week, the value of rial against the US dollar passed 15,000 in the free market.

Do Not Exaggerate Problems

The Leader said people and dignitaries must work to deepen unity of the society and government organs and do not spread a feeling of despair.

Ayatollah Khamenei said constructive criticism aimed at correcting mistakes is welcomed, but people should be careful not to exaggerate problems.

“Exaggeration provokes anxiety among public opinion and spreads the pessimism virus in the society,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said government bodies have a big role to play in spreading a feeling of confidence and hope among the people.

“A big part of efforts to create and gain trust hinges on measures by various organs,” he said.