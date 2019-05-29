Iranian, Russian Diplomats Discuss JCPOA in Tehran

During the Wednesday meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in mutual ties, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and regional and international issues.

Ryabkov entered Tehran earlier in the day on a one-day visit for talks on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

He told reporters ahead of the trip that he was headed to Tehran to discuss the agreement in the wake of Iran’s recent decision to stop fulfilling some of its commitments in reaction to the US’ violations.

Iran has warned the European signatories of the deal that they have only 60 days to deliver their end of the bargain in the wake of a fierce pressure campaign by the US, which left the deal in May 2018.

Moscow has in the past days called for an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.