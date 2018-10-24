Iranian, Russian, Turkish Diplomats Hold New Round of Syria Talks

The Tuesday meeting in the Russian capital was attended by the delegations of the three countries.

At the beginning of the meeting, Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev referred to the success of Astana Talks on Syria saying that in the current sensitive situation, Iran, Russia and Turkey, as the guarantor states of the Syria truce regime, would need more coordination to resolve the Syrian crisis, especially the situation in Idlib.

Before the trilateral meeting, Iran’s top negotiator in Syria talks met separately with Russian and Turkish envoys within the framework of the Astana Talks.

Jaberi Ansari also met with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and discussed in detail the developments in Syria and Yemen.

Astana Talks were brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran following a ceasefire in the crisis-torn Syria endorsed by the UN Security Council on December 31, 2016.