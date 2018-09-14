Iranian Researchers Develop New Device for Joint Surgery

The Riton 10-80 arthroscopy shaver blade is the first Iranian product with IRC standards which is approved by the Health Ministry.

The device has been designed in seven models and has a high performance, a report by the Iranian government’s official website, dolat.ir, said.

The US and some European states used to be the only producers of this special device.

The researchers who developed the medical device believe it has the same quality as its foreign counterparts, but the price is much cheaper.

The Iranian version of the device is priced at some $2,700 but the foreign version is worth $9,000 to $11,000.