Iranian Papers Widely Cover President Rouhani’s Iraq Visit

All papers today dedicated their front page headlines to the historic visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq, which is his first trip to the country in five years.

Iraq’s vow to not join any anti-Iran axis or sanctions and the Iranian president’s vow to increase the value of Iran-Iraq trade to $20 billion were among the issues that received the greatest coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Iran Sympathizes with Ethiopia over Deadly Plane Crash

2- Zarif: Saudis Sent Us a Message that Regional Issues None of Iran’s Business

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iraqi President: Both Our Ties with Iran, Europe and US Significant

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- US Prefers Economic War to Military Conflict

* 9/11 Moved Iran, US Closer to Each Other

Ebtekar:

1- Judiciary Waiting for Transparency, Young Forces, Expertise

2- Lands Confiscated during 1979 Revolution Will Be Returned to People: Leader’s Office

3- Zarif: I Didn’t Want to Accept Position of Foreign Minister from First Place

Etemad:

1- Rouhani Departs for Iraq at Head of Political-Economic Delegation

Ettela’at:

1- Iraq President: We’ll Never Join US Sanctions against Iran

2- Zarif: Iran Welcomes Regional Dialogue

3- 21 Yemeni Women, Children Killed in Saudi Attack on Hajjah

Iran:

1- Iran, Iraq Eying $20bn Trade

2- Iraq President: Baghdad Won’t Join Any Axis against Other Country

Javan:

1- Money Laundering by Opening 240 Bank Accounts for a Kid in One Day!

2- Barham Salih: We’ll Stand by Iran in Days of Sanctions

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran, Iraq to Target $20bn Trade

2- UN Official: US Sanctions Illegal, against UN Mechanisms

Kayhan:

1- ISIS Detainee: ISIS Recruiting Members in Iraq, Syria Again

2- Gen. Soleimani Receives Zulfaqar Order from Iran Leader

Sazandegi:

1- Symphony of the Dead in Democrats’ Camp

* Will Socialists Turn into Trump’s Toy in 2020 Elections?

Shargh:

1- Rouhani Starts Three-Day Visit to Iraq

2- Middle East Destination of One-Third of Arms Exports