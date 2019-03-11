Iranian Papers Widely Cover President Rouhani’s Iraq Visit

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, March 11, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
All papers today dedicated their front page headlines to the historic visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq, which is his first trip to the country in five years.
Iraq’s vow to not join any anti-Iran axis or sanctions and the Iranian president’s vow to increase the value of Iran-Iraq trade to $20 billion were among the issues that received the greatest coverage.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Iran Sympathizes with Ethiopia over Deadly Plane Crash
2- Zarif: Saudis Sent Us a Message that Regional Issues None of Iran’s Business
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iraqi President: Both Our Ties with Iran, Europe and US Significant
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- US Prefers Economic War to Military Conflict
* 9/11 Moved Iran, US Closer to Each Other
Ebtekar:
1- Judiciary Waiting for Transparency, Young Forces, Expertise
2- Lands Confiscated during 1979 Revolution Will Be Returned to People: Leader’s Office
3- Zarif: I Didn’t Want to Accept Position of Foreign Minister from First Place
Etemad:
1- Rouhani Departs for Iraq at Head of Political-Economic Delegation
Ettela’at:
1- Iraq President: We’ll Never Join US Sanctions against Iran
2- Zarif: Iran Welcomes Regional Dialogue
3- 21 Yemeni Women, Children Killed in Saudi Attack on Hajjah
Iran:
1- Iran, Iraq Eying $20bn Trade
2- Iraq President: Baghdad Won’t Join Any Axis against Other Country
Javan:
1- Money Laundering by Opening 240 Bank Accounts for a Kid in One Day!
2- Barham Salih: We’ll Stand by Iran in Days of Sanctions
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iran, Iraq to Target $20bn Trade
2- UN Official: US Sanctions Illegal, against UN Mechanisms
Kayhan:
1- ISIS Detainee: ISIS Recruiting Members in Iraq, Syria Again
2- Gen. Soleimani Receives Zulfaqar Order from Iran Leader
Sazandegi:
1- Symphony of the Dead in Democrats’ Camp
* Will Socialists Turn into Trump’s Toy in 2020 Elections?
Shargh:
1- Rouhani Starts Three-Day Visit to Iraq
2- Middle East Destination of One-Third of Arms Exports