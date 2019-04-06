Iranian Papers Back on Newsstands after Nowruz Holidays

Iranian papers were back on newsstands on Saturday, April 6, after over two weeks of Nowruz holidays, marking the beginning of the New Persian Year.

The top story in all papers was the devastating floods that hit various Iranian cities and provinces, especially Golestan, Lorestan, and Khuzestan provinces as well as the city of Shiraz, which claimed dozens of lives and displaced thousands.

Several papers also covered the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his Nowruz message.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Top Commander: Army to Stand by Flood-Hit People until Calm Restored

2- S. Korea Seeks to Replace Iran’s Oil with US’ ahead of Exemption Deadline

3- Germany’s Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Hit People Arrives in Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Flood, Pain, Hope

2- MP: People Keeping $10 Billion at Home!

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Leader: New Year to Be Year of Opportunities, Opening for Iranians

2- Flood of National Relief

* People Show Great Synergy Following Deadly Floods

3- Renowned Iranian Actor Jamshid Mashayekhi Dies

Ebtekar:

1- Weak Supporter of Iran Nuclear Deal

* Zarif: Iran to Pressure Europe on Fulfilling Their JCPOA Commitments

2- Flood Makes Nowruz a Tragedy for Many Iranians

Etemad:

1- Life Is Ahead: People Rush to Help Compatriots as New Year Begins with Flood

2- Iran Leader: Quds Will Never Be Occupying Aggressors’ Capital, Neither Will Golan Be Separated from Syria

3- Flood of US’ Enmity

* Zarif: This Is Economic Terrorism

* Pompeo: Iran Suffers from Mismanagement

4- Unprecedented Flood and Our Responsibility [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Gov’t, Military Forces, People Cooperate to Help Flood-Hit People

2- Rouhani: New Year to Be Year of Controlling Inflation, Making Forex Rates Balanced

3- Iran Leader: Tomorrow of Iran to Be Much Better than Today

4- Ayatollah Khamenei Praises People-Officials Solidarity in Wake of Flood

Haft-e Sobh:

1- We’ll Survive …

2- Flood from Lorestan to Golestan: Divine Mercy or Disaster?

Jame Jam:

1- Flood-Stricken People’s Strong Resistance against Crisis

Javan:

1- Epic Solidarity among People, Armed Forces, Red Crescent in Helping Flood-Hit Iranians

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Worst Floods in Decades Hit Iran during Nowruz 1398

2- People’s Great Performance in Helping Flood-Hit Areas

3- Leader Highlights Significance of Reconstructing Flood-Hit Areas

Kayhan:

1- Iran Leader: 1398 to Be Year of Opportunities, Openings

2- Hard Test of Flood

3- Damages Must Be Compensated: Ayatollah Khamenei

Khorasan:

1- Iran’s Solidarity against Slap of Flood

Sazandegi:

1- Year of Flood

2- Flood and Civil Society: An Analysis on Social Reactions to Flood

Setareh Sobh:

1- New Account of Why Iran Needs to Approve FATF Bills

2- Larijani: If FATF Bills Were against National Interests, Why Were They Approved in 2007?

3- Floods: Opportunity or Threat?

* Lake Urmia, Wetlands Revived

Shargh:

1- Chain of Floods

2- Initial Evaluation of Crisis Management during Flood [Editorial]