Iranian, Pakistani FMs Hold Talks in Tehran

During the Monday meeting, the two sides conferred on a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

They also underlined the significance of stability, security, and constructive convergence in the region, particularly among Afghans under the current circumstances, and the need for collaboration between the two countries in this area.

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Sunday said that Qureshi will visit Iran, Afghanistan, China and Russia from December 24 to 26.

He told Pakistani media that his trip would be aimed at strengthening ties with the four countries.

In recent months, Pakistan-based terrorists have carried out attacks on the Iranian soil, killing a number of border guards. In their latest attack, the terrorists kidnapped 12 Iranian border guards and released 5 of them later on.