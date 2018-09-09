Iranian MPs to Review Bill on Iran’s CFT Accession

That was announced by a top member of parliament who also said the MPs had shelved the bill before.

“In a recent meeting of the Parliament’s Presiding Board, it was decided that the bill be put on the parliament’s agenda to be dealt with,” said Behrouz Nemati, the spokesperson for the Parliament’s Presiding Board.

He said the bill is likely to be put on the MPs’ agenda after their two-week recess.

Back in June, 2018, members of the Iranian parliament discussed the CFT accession bill, which is one of the four bills proposed by the government on Iran’s adopting the FTAF standards, but shelved it for two months.

The Parliament earlier approved a bill on the country’s accession to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, also known as Palermo Convention, but the bill was rejected by the Guardian Council. Then the Parliament insisted on its decision, and the case has been referred to the Expediency Council to make the final decision.

The same thing happened to an amendment to the anti-money laundering law of the Islamic Republic, which was proposed by the government, approved by the Parliament, but rejected by the Guardian Council. This one has also been rejected by the Expediency Council.

Meanwhile, the fourth bill, which was an amendment to the country’s law against financing terrorism, was approved by the Parliament and the Guardian Council, and signed into law by President Hassan Rouhani.