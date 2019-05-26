Iranian Diplomat Rejects Talks with US in a Meeting with Oman FM

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, deputy foreign minister of Iran, met with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, foreign minister of Oman, on the outset of his regional visit today on Sunday in Muscat. The final status of the region and the developments were discussed at the meeting.

Araghchi, emphasizing on the importance of peace and security in the major Persian Gulf region, warned against the destructive policies of the United States and some of its allies in the region.

Rejecting any direct or indirect talks between Iran and the United States, Iranian diplomat said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to establish a balanced and constructive relationship with all the countries of the Persian Gulf region based on mutual respect and mutual interests.”

Araghchi, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not after increasing tension in the region, said that the end of the sanctions and that all the countries of the region enjoying interests of economic cooperation, guarantee peace and stability in the region.

“Imposing sanctions against Iran is a failed experience, which has been tried many times before”, added Iranian diplomat.

At the meeting, the Omani foreign minister, referring to the serious condition in the region, highlighted the need for self-restraint by all sides and called for continuing close consultations between the two countries.

Araghchi also discussed the latest status of bilateral relations and the ways to expand it in all areas, in a separate meeting with Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.