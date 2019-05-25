Iranian Diplomat Due in Oman, Kuwait, Qatar for Consultations

Reviewing the fast-changing international developments in recent days, especially those in the Persian Gulf, will be high on the agenda of the Iranian diplomat’s talks.

Araqchi’s regional tour will come as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad after finishing a tour of several Asian countries, including India, China, and Japan.

While in Baghdad, Zarif will hold negotiations with Iraqi authorities including president, prime minister and parliament speaker of the Arab neighbour.

The visit comes a day after the Pentagon announced 1,500 troops would be sent to the Middle East in what officials described as a “force protection” measure against alleged Iranian threats.

Tensions have escalated since the US sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region in response to intelligence reports suggesting an imminent attack.

Iran has dismissed the alleged intelligence as fake and slammed the deployments as a psychological warfare.