Iranian Author on List of US 2018 National Book Awards Finalists

The novel Disoriental by Djavadi has found its way to the list of finalists in the translated works section. The following is the final list of nominees in the translated works section:

Disoriental by Negar Djavadi; translated by Tina Kover

Love by Hanne Ørstavik; translated by Martin Aitken

Trick by Domenico Starnone; translated by Jhumpa Lahiri

The Emissary by Yoko Tawada; translated by Margaret Mitsutani

Flights by Olga Tokarczuk; translated by Jennifer Croft

The novel Disoriental was first published in France in 2016 and won several awards.

The United States’ 2018 National Book Awards are presented to top authors in several fields, including fiction and non-fiction literature, poetry, translated works and children and young adults’ literature.