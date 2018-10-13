Iran Warns about Transfer of Terrorists to Afghanistan

Sarmadi made the comments in a meeting with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah on the sidelines of the 17th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

During the Friday meeting, Sarmadi pointed to the security situation in the region, particularly the transfer of members of terrorist groups to Afghanistan and Central Asia after their failure in Iraq and Syria, and said, “We consider Afghanistan’s security as our own security and will not hesitate to help Afghans.”

He pointed to the need for implementation of earlier agreements between Tehran and Kabul, saying that mutual issues are being followed up by five working groups.

Sarmadi also highlighted the Islamic Republic’s resistance against the new sanctions imposed by the US administration, the denunciation of unilateralism in the world, and the gradual formation of a global will to end sanctions.

The Iranian official finally wished success for Afghanistan in holding its upcoming parliamentary elections.

In turn, Abdullah Abdullah referred to the meeting with the Iranian President at the United Nations General Assembly last month and expressed the preparedness of the Afghan government to expedite the finalisation of the comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries.

“The basic issues, such as security, water and economic cooperation, as stipulated in the comprehensive agreement, are the priorities of the Afghan government and we do all we can to conclude these agreements and strengthen bilateral relations,” added the Afghan official.

The two sides also reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations and emphasised the need to strengthen the ties.