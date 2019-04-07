Iran to Reciprocate If US Designates IRGC as Terror Group

Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said Iran will go for a reciprocal move if Washington announces the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Falahatpisheh announced that a plan has been drafted at the Iranian parliament to retaliate the possible measure by the US.

Earlier, in a tweet, Fallahatpisheh warned that “if the IRGC is placed on America’s list of terrorist groups, we will put that country’s military on the terror blacklist alongside ISIS.”

On April 5, Reuters quoted three US officials as saying the Trump administration is to designate the IRGC a foreign terrorist organisation.

This is not the first time the US threatens to designate the IRGC a terrorist organisation. It was in October 2017 that there were rumours about such a decision. By that time, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said such a move would be a “grave mistake.”

If Washington approves the measure, it will be the first time that a country’s military is labelled as a terrorist group.

A number of people and entities were blacklisted by the US administration for their ties with the IRGC, but the organisation has not been blacklisted as a whole yet.