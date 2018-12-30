“Iran Top Priority for Damascus to Contribute to Syria’s Reconstruction”

Adnan Mahmoud said his country has prioritized the Iranian government as well as Iranian economic players to take part in economic projects in Syria to contribute to the country’s reconstruction.

“There is an ideal opportunity for economic players and businessmen to make investments in Syria,” he was quoted by Tasnim News Agency as saying at a joint meeting of Iranian and Syrian economic players.

He said all doors are open to Iranian companies, and state loans will be offered to Iranian firms to run projects in different production and agricultural domains.

Also present at the meeting was Iranian Ambassador to Syria Javad Torkabadi, who welcomed the top Syrian diplomat’s comments.

“I am confident that Syrian people and statesmen will welcome Iranian economic players and press their hands,” said the Iranian ambassador.

“The Iranian embassy in Syria is also always open to our country’s economic players,” he added.

Iran and Syria are to sign a memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation on December 30, 2018. Economic players of both countries regard transportation and the transfer of money as the major impediments to mutual cooperation.