Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran will see the end of US President Donald Trump, but he’ll never see the end of Iran.
Zarif made the comment on Friday during his visit to Islamabad, reacting to an earlier claim by Trump that “if Iran wants a war with the US, that would be the official end of Iran.”
Zarif further noted that Trump’s remarks indicate he does not know history, Iranian people and that his claims regarding Iran and the Iranian people are lies.
(The story will be updated…)