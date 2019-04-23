Iran to Punish Sides Supporting US’ Blacklisting of IRGC

In a Tuesday session, Iran’s parliament passed into law a double-urgency motion to take countermeasures against the countries, firms and individuals that support the US’ unprecedented blacklisting of the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.

Based on the seventh article of the new law, all individuals and firms who, in any way, follow the US move against the IRGC, would be regarded as guilty by the Islamic Republic and would face various punishments based on Iran’s Islamic panel code.

The reciprocal measure was passed during the parliament’s open session, with 160 votes in favour, only five against, and two abstentions, a report by IRNA said.

Iranian parliamentarians say they act in unison in response to issues of national importance, calling the US move a big mistake.

They also urged Iran’s Foreign Ministry and related bodies to use all legal, political and defensive diplomacy capacities to put an end to the US presence in the region.

The lawmakers also officially designated the US Central Command as a terrorist organization.