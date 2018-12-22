“Iran to Keep Developing Defense Power’

The remark was made by Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“The IRGC’s plan is to not stop the [further] development of defense power,” said the top General as quoted by khabaronline.

He further lashed out at the enemies for promoting insecurity in the region.

“The enemies feel that their interests are contingent upon fueling the flames [of insecurity] in the region, and always affect this geographical area by pursuing the dangerous policy of sending weapons to the region,” general Salami noted.

“The enemies threaten us and at the same time want us to reduce our defense power, which is not logical,” he further said.

The top general underlined that power always takes shape due to threats.

“If we are threatened, we will build power, and it would be insane to disarm ourselves and leave ourselves at the enemy’s mercy when we are constantly being threatened,” he said.

General Salami said the Iranian military draws on its past experience to hone its skills in the domain of defense.

“Definitely, the experience from the fight against Takfiris, especially for the IRGC’s ground forces, has contributed heavily to the progress and improvement of the performance of our troops, and led our forces to develop a creative tactical sphere. We also changed our defense doctrine with regards to a change in the form of wars on a technical and operational basis,” he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top commander touched upon the situation in Yemen.

“Any interference will intensify the peace process in Yemen, and Iran has always sought to settle the issue of Yemen through political dialogue and the participation of Yemeni people,” he said.

He also denounced foreign meddling in Yemen.

“Their presence in Yemen will only further fuel the flames of war. With their policies, they promote insecurity, and through their actions, they have established a route for [sending] arms, and they will definitely be unable to ensure security in the region by continuing this trend,” he said.