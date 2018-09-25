Iran to Host Third Silk Road Ultra-Marathon

Gholam-Reza Farrokhi, a top tourism official at Kerman province, said 18 runners from Italy, Germany, South Africa, Japan, New Zealand and Iran will participate in the 3rd International Ultra-marathon of Silk Road in Iran.

“The event would be started at Mahan Air Camp, located in Malekabad village of Shahdad and will come to an end at a caravansary after 250 kilometres,” IRNA quoted him as saying.

The International Ultra-marathon is aimed at introducing the best tourism potentialities of Kerman province to the world, noted Farrokhi.

He went on to say that in the previous editions of the marathon, provincial, national and foreign news agencies and networks covered the sports and tourism event.

“About 40 tour guides and off-road groups, along with local communities, are directly involved in the 3rd International Ultra-marathon of Silk Road in Iran,” concluded Farrokhi.

The ultra-marathon has specific regulations. There shouldn’t be any technological device with the participants. They don’t need to be professionals, but they must be able to carry a 5 to 6kg backpack the whole week and walk, run and live with it. There will not be any food added to their rations, but they can have as much water as they want.

The city of Kerman, which for many years was on European countries’ lists of no-go areas in Iran, is now showing a different face to the world.