Iran to Host First Silk Road Festival

Organized by Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO), the event is to be attended by representatives from leading countries of the world including those located along the Silk Road.

The main goal of the event is to promote Iranian products and create an appropriate ground for the activities of Iranian and foreign producers in the country.

The festival is also expected to provide Iranian producers with a chance to promote Iranian arts and culture and exchange scientific and technological products with the foreign participants of the international event.

The event is slated to be started on November 25 with the main theme of World Peace. It will be attended by the ambassadors of the countries of the Silk Road as well as those of the Mediterranean region.

Executives from various economic organizations, members of Tehran and Iran chambers of commerce, people from Iran and other countries’ joint chambers of commerce, top Iranian exporters and producers, domestic and foreign investors, great artists from Iranian cinema, TV, and theatre as well as foreign guests from private sector involved in export and import are also invited to take part in the international event.

Sarvinsadat Serry is the secretary of the Silk Road Festival which is to be held in Tehran’s Sa’dabad Palace.