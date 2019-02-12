Iran to Appoint New Judiciary Chief by Mid-March

“The new head of the judiciary will be introduced and start working by the yearend,” Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei told Aleph news website on Tuesday, without elaborating further.

Aytollah Larijani recently replaced Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, himself a former judiciary chief who passed away late last year.

There are speculations that Ebrahim Raisi, the chairman of Astan Quds Razavi, would be the next judiciary chief.