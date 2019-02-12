Iran to Appoint New Judiciary Chief by Mid-March

The spokesman for Iran’s judiciary says the replacement for Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani, the incumbent Judiciary chief who has been appointed the head of the Expediency Council, will start working before this Iranian year is finished (March 20).
“The new head of the judiciary will be introduced and start working by the yearend,” Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei told Aleph news website on Tuesday, without elaborating further.
Aytollah Larijani recently replaced Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, himself a former judiciary chief who passed away late last year.
There are speculations that Ebrahim Raisi, the chairman of Astan Quds Razavi, would be the next judiciary chief.