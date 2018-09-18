Iran Sympathizes with Those Hit by Hurricane in US, Philippines

Qassemi on Tuesday expressed regret after Hurricane Florence in the United States and Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines and China took casualties and caused a lot of financial losses.

Hurricane Florence has brought immense flooding to many places in the US, particularly to the southeastern North Carolina.

The powerful storm Mangkhut also killed dozens of people in the Philippines and has moved towards southern China. It was one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the region in decades.