Iran Summons UAE Envoy over Remarks on Ahvaz Attack

“Following the absurd remarks made by an Emirati political advisor over the Ahvaz terrorist attack, the political department of the Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Arab country’s charge’ d’affaires and expressed the Islamic Republic’s strong protest over the irresponsible and insulting remarks,” Qassemi said on Sunday.

During the meeting, he said, the UAE diplomat was warned that any overt support for terrorist attacks by people affiliated to official centres in the Arab country will have legal responsibility for the UAE government.

Qassemi stressed that the UAE’s indifference towards the issue is not acceptable to the Islamic Republic.

The comments came after Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a university professor who used to serve as an advisor to Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, said the attack by militants on a military parade was not an act of terror.

In a tweet immediately after the terrorist attack, Abdulla said the attack was part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vow to bring the conflict inside the Iranian territory, and more will come in the future.

Earlier, Iran also summoned the British, Dutch and Danish envoys over the terrorist attack. At least 29 people, among them women children, were killed when terrorists targeted a military parade in Ahvaz.