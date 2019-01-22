Iran Summons Swiss Envoy over Press TV Journo Detention

In a Tuesday statement, Qassemi said due to the prolonged detention of the Iranian citizen and Press TV’s journalist in a US jail, Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swiss ambassador (US Interest Section) and the Islamic Republic’s stong protest to the US illegal detention of Ms. Hashemi was conveyed to him by the Director General of Foreign Ministry for the Americas, Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh.

Qassemi said during the meeting, a letter of protest was delivered to the ambassador against the US security officers for detaining of and giving inhumane and discriminatory treatment to the Press TV journalist who had traveled to the US for visiting her family.

“The Iranian diplomat also called for the immediate and unconditional release of the Iranian journalist,” he said.

The spokesman also said during the meeting, it was underlined by the Iranian side that the treatment given by the FBI officers and the suspicious silence of the related governmental officials towards Ms Hashemi’s detention violates all the international commitments of the US government and serves as a stark violation of the Press TV journalist’s human rights and basic rights.

“Such discriminatory moves and violation of human rights by the US government have international consequences for Washington and it should be held accountable for them,” he said.

The Swiss ambassador said he would immediately raise up the issue with the related US officials and inform Iranian Foreign Ministry on the results.

This is 11 days into the detention of Press TV’s journalist in the US jail. She is now set to appear before a US court as a witness for the third time since her arrest by American authorities. Hashemi’s children say a 23-member grand jury will decide about their mother’s case during Wednesday’s session. They have also called for challenging the constitutionality of US laws which lead to the detention of people who have done nothing wrong.

The 59-year-old American journalist was jailed after her arrest at St. Louise international airport ten days ago. A US court document said Hashemi was in custody as a material witness, but she has not been charged with any crime.