Iran Strongly Condemns Zionists’ Attack on Gaza

In a Sunday statement, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in light of the US’ unlimited support for the Israeli regime and the shameful silence of some Muslim governments, there is no end in sight to the Zionists’ crimes in the occupied territories of Palestine.

Praising the legitimate struggles and the forbearing resistance of the oppressed people of Palestine against the occupying regime, Mousavi highlighted the legitimate right of the Palestinians to defend themselves against the crimes of the Zionist regime.

He also called for urgent action by regional and international organisations and associations to prevent the continuation of the regime’s aggression against the innocent and defenceless people of Palestine.

Israel is indiscriminately targeting residential areas in the Gaza Strip and the civilian death toll from air raids on the besieged territory has increased to 21.

Israeli fighter jets pounded Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to continue massive strikes in the enclave. Gaza’s Health Ministry says a number of Palestinians have been killed in the latest Israeli air strikes on Saturday.

A pregnant woman and a 14-month-old baby are among the victims. Dozens of Palestinians have also been wounded. Palestinians have fired hundreds of retaliatory rockets, striking some areas in southern Israel.