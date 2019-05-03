Iran Strongly Condemns US’ Coup Attempt in Venezuela

Mousavi made the remarks on Thursday in reaction to reports of American officials’ comments about the use of force and military action against Venezuela.

“Threatening to use force against other countries is a stark violation of international laws, particularly the United Nations Charter,” he noted.

“The UN Secretary General and all members of the international community are expected to condemn such remarks and show an appropriate reaction to them,” Mousavi went on to say.

Unfortunately, he added, the global order and stability is under threat by a group of warmongering, lawless, and chaos-seeking individuals in the US administration.

“It is imperative that all members of the international community take their momentous responsibility to contain such measures and heresies [by the US],” he added.

On Tuesday morning, opposition leader Juan Guaido, standing near the La Carlota air force base in capital Caracas and surrounded by a group of some 70 armed men in uniforms, called for military units to support him in the “final phase” of a plan to end Maduro’s “usurpation” of power.

The revolt sparked two days of clashes between dozens of Guido’s supporters and security forces.

However, Guaido’s plan to dislodge Maduro proved to be unsuccessful as top leaders and high-ranking military officials reiterated their full support for the government, and 25 rebel troopers sought asylum at the Brazilian embassy in the capital.

As the apparent coup attempt was unfolding, Pompeo told reporters that Washington was prepared to take military action on President Donald Trump’s order.

The comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, top military leaders and national security advisor John Bolton all threatened that military action against Venezuela is possible if required.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive report on Tuesday, Reuters said the notorious US mercenary firm Blackwater has been reportedly lobbying with the administration of President Donald Trump as well as opposition figures of Venezuela for a secret mission to topple the Latin American country’s president.

Citing four unnamed sources, the report revealed that Erik Prince, the founder of the controversial private security firm, who is also a firm Trump supporter, has offered to deploy an army to the South American country in order to oust Maduro.