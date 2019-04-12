Iran Strongly Censures Terrorist Attack in Pakistan’s Quetta

In a Friday statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi offered condolences to the Pakistani government and nation and sympathised with the families of the victims.

Qassemi added that the security and stability of the neighbours, especially Pakistan, is of great importance to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also expressed hope that the Pakistani state and nation can thwart the plots of dissidents and enemies of the region by maintaining their unity and vigilance.

At least 20 people lost their lives and dozens wounded when a bomb ripped through a fruit market in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday.

The blast took place as Shiite Muslims were buying vegetables early on Friday morning.