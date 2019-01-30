Iran, Slovakia Call for Expansion of Ties

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi, who is on a European tour, has visited Slovakian capital of Bratislava to hold meetings with deputy foreign ministers and the economy minister of the country.

In his meetings, Araqchi discussed expansion of bilateral relations, particularly political and economic cooperation, and important regional and global developments.

Araqchi expressed hope that a financial mechanism to protect economic cooperation would be finalised soon, stressing Iran’s support for expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The Slovakian sides expressed their readiness to maintain cooperation and consultations.