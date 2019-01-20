Iran Slams US for Meddling in Venezuela’s Internal Affairs

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands by the nation and legitimate government of Venezuela against the US’ illegal meddling,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

The spokesman went on to say that Iran maintains that the dialogue among domestic political sides in Venezuela within the legal framework of the country is the only solution to its domestic problems.

“Any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela is unconstructive and will only make the situation more complicated,” he said.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro ‘illegitimate’ and said the United States would use diplomatic efforts to try to restore democracy in the economically battered nation.

Pompeo made the remarks two days after Maduro began another six years in power.

“The fact that Maduro decided to hold an inauguration after a sham election doesn’t change America’s direction and intent,” he said.

He also referred to the economic crisis in the South American nation and in the region which has displaced almost 3.6 million Venezuelan people

“This crisis will create an enormous burden on the region and, more than that, the suffering that will take place inside of Venezuela if we don’t restore democracy,” he said.