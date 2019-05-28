Iran Says No Room for Nukes in Its Defence Doctrine

Qassemi made the comment at a conference titled “Reducing Tensions in the Persian Gulf ” held at the French Senate.

“Nuclear arms have never had any place in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defence doctrine,” he said as quoted by a Twitter report by the Iranian Embassy in Paris.

“This issue is not only in conformity with a fatwa by Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], but has also been proven in accordance with the Iran nuclear deal as the International Atomic Energy Agency has, for 14 times in its reports and statements, confirmed Iran’s compliance with its commitments under the agreement,” said the top diplomat.

As stipulated in the Iran nuclear deal, he said, the Islamic Republic has every right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, “and this is a completely clear and transparent issue.”

Removing Misunderstandings with Persian Gulf States

Qassemi further said Iran is ready for interaction, dialogue and ironing out misunderstandings with some Persian Gulf countries.

“It was others who did not answer Iran’s well-intended call to ease tensions and try to reinforce peace and stability in the region,” said Iran’s ambassador.

“Over the past years, Iran has always repeated that it is prepared to sign a non-aggression treaty with these countries in order to build confidence and help allay concerns caused by moves to instill a sense of fear into others,” he said.

The officials underlined the establishment of peace, security and stability becomes reality only when the interests of all Persian Gulf countries are taken into account.

“Given the political, economic, security and energy procurement indicators in the world, the Persian Gulf has turned into the world’s most important strategic regions whose stability or insecurity would immediately engulf the whole world,” he said.

Qassemi said Iran firmly believes that no country in the region alone can guarantee its own peace, stability and security.

“In order to achieve lasting stability, peace and security, all countries in the region should jointly take action in this regard in a collective move, with firm resolve and through joint cooperation,” he said.

Qassemi’s comments came after Iran’s foreign minister reiterated Tehran’s proposal to sign a non-aggression treaty with the countries in the Persian Gulf region amid ongoing tension which has escalated in recent weeks.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed al-Hakim on Sunday.

“Tehran has already put forward different proposals to sign a non-aggression agreement with all countries in the Persian Gulf region, and these proposals are still on the table,” said the visiting Iranian foreign minister in Baghdad.

He said Iran is seeking “the best relations” with countries in the Persian Gulf region, and, to that end, welcomes any proposal to hold talks and ease tensions.