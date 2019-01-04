Iran Says Never Meddles in Afghanistan’s Internal Affairs

Vaezi on Thursday referred to the ongoing talks between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban and said before the beginning of talks with the militant group, Iran made the required arrangements with the Afghan government.

“Iran’s neighbouring states are struggling with lots of problems like civil war. Iran attaches significant importance to peace and stability in the region and is of the opinion that the ongoing insecurity in Afghanistan could spread to Iran,” he told ISNA.

He then underlined that the current talks with the Taliban are coordinated with the Afghan government and added “I’ve received no report on the Afghan government’s dissatisfaction with the negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban.”

The Iranian official added “the talks between Iran and the Taliban are aimed at providing security and peace for the region and preparing the ground for beginning of Afghan-Afghan talks.”

Iran hosted a delegation from the Taliban to discuss possible ways to end hostilities in Afghanistan nearly one week ago.

“Since the Taliban are in control of more than 50 percent of Afghanistan, and given the insecurity, instability and other issues that the country is dealing with, they [the Taliban] were interested in talks with Iran,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

Earlier, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), visited Afghanistan and confirmed that the Islamic Republic has been holding talks with the Afghan Taliban in coordination with Kabul to help relieve insecurity in Afghanistan.