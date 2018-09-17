Iran Says May Hold Meeting with JCPOA FMs in New York

Speaking in a regular presser on Monday, Bahram Qassemi said talks among JCPOA parties on ways of protecting the deal from US President Donald Trump are going forward “in the right direction” and quicker than previous months.

Qassemi said the EU has made new offers to convince Iran to remain in the accord.

“We set aside previous plans that either could not be implemented or could not be guaranteed. Alternative plans have been offered and we are formulating mechanisms to prepare the ground for economic cooperation between Iran and Europe,” he said.

The US walked out of the pact early May and is currently pushing the world to cut trade with Iran.

Iran has demanded Europe to offer binding assurances that its interests will be served if it keeps up honouring its JCOPA obligations.

Iran and the EU are currently in talks over the package drafted by the UK, Germany and France, which supports European investment in Iran and facilitates trade between the two sides.