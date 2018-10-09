Iran Says Global Problems Result of US Unilateralism

Addressing the third inter-parliamentary meeting of the parliament speakers of Eurasian countries in Antalya, Turkey, Larijani said the United States and the Israeli regime are disrupting global security.

He added that the unilateral actions of powers such as the United States in dealing with international issues have creatd widespread challenges and problems for the international community.

Larijani referred to Washington’s illegal withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, its illegitimate decision to announce Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of a fake, aggressive, and occupying regime, and its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement as the examples of this unilateralism.

“Such highly selfish views are associated with Nazi literature, and derived from a strategic illusion that results in instability, global insecurity, and the spread of chaos.”

He also stressed that today, Palestinians are in a difficult situation because of the United States’ irresponsible behaviour and the criminal acts of the Zionist regime.

“The US in an inhuman way intends to deprive the oppressed Palestinians of living in their homeland, and this behaviour will lead to the development of conflicts in the region,” he added.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker further called for signing of trade agreements among members to eliminate tariffs and develop free trade by the Eurasian parliaments saying this is an effective operational measure to stand up against American economic unilateralism.

“The United States is pursuing another destructive action in the region to extort regional states by creating fake panics. Unfortunately, this action is accompanied by humiliating literature in some countries of the region, and sometimes Washington speaks of a new security strategy in the region, which is just aimed at extorting the states,” underlined Larijani.

He then announced Tehran’s preparedness to join hands with other countries in achieving the goals of multilateral cooperation and to help establish sustainable security in the Eurasian region.