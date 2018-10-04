Iran Rejects NATO Chief’s Remarks on Its Missile Program

In a Wednesday statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is itself a major victim of the terrible phenomenon of terrorism, has played the most effective role in ending the rule of terrorist groups, including ISIS, in the region.

He said Tehran’s fight against terrorism comes as certain countries and their allies have just been engaged in creating “fake” coalitions against the terrorist movements.

“Contrary to the statements of the NATO Secretary General, Iran’s constructive role in stabilising the Persian Gulf region and the Middle East has been acknowledged by a large part of the international community,” he added.

“If it was not for the massive struggle of Iran against these extremist terrorist groups, many European countries and cities would not have security today.”

Qassemi further underlined that undoubtedly, many European countries should be thankful for this sacred struggle to suppress the terrorists in the region, and they should not cast doubts on such policies that have been constructive and effective in providing them with security.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought dialogue and close cooperation with its neighbours, and believed in the strengthening of security in the Middle East by the regional countries. Tehran denies any presence and intervention of foreign military and security forces in the Middle East and Persian Gulf under the pretext of providing securing,” he added.

The foreign ministry spokesman also rejected the NATO chief’s statement regarding the missile program of Iran saying the program has a defensive and deterrent nature. He also underscored that Iran, like all independent countries of the world, has the right to use conventional military-defence programs to defend itself.

“Definitely, such an expression of concern will not have an effect on the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in maintaining, developing and strengthening its capabilities and missile defence program. We will never let other countries deprive us of the most basic defensive weapons, having experienced the devastating war of Saddam Hussein supported by the West and the East.”

Qassemi also pointed out that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the international community have for several times confirmed Iran’s adherence to its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“The NATO Secretary General had better be more concerned about the unilateral and dangerous policies of Washington and the non-compliance of this NATO member with its international obligations,” stated Qassemi.

In a press conference on October 2 and ahead of the meetings of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said all allies are concerned about Iran destabilising activities in the wider Middle East region, and the NATO strongly condemns the financial support for terrorism, including Iran’s support to a variety of armed non-state actors. “We are also, of course, concerned about their missile programme and we are committed to ensuring that Iran’s nuclear programme remains peaceful,” added Stoltenberg.

He further mentioned that “there are different views on the JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal, and that’s a fact, but despite the disagreement on the Iran nuclear deal, we all agree on the importance that any nuclear programme in Iran remains peaceful. And we are also concerned about what they do when it comes to destabilising other countries in the region.”