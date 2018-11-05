Iran Ready to Work with Europe in Probe into Assassination Plot

Iran’s readiness for cooperation was expressed in a meeting between a senior foreign ministry official and the ambassadors of the three European countries to Tehran, who had been invited to the foreign ministry following the recent anti-Iran accusations over assassination plots in France and Denmark, Qassemi said on Sunday.

During the talks, the Iranian official once again dismissed the European allegations levelled against Tehran, describing them as part of the Zionist regime’s plot and clumsy scenarios, the spokesman added.

“At the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister’s assistant and director general of European affairs announced that Tehran was ready for all-out cooperation, including in security areas and launch of joint fact-finding investigations, with the respective countries,” noted Qassemi.

According to Qassemi, the official has also laid emphasis on the responsibility borne by Norway, Sweden, and Denmark to confront terrorism, saying that sheltering those who have officially claimed responsibility for the recent terror attack in Iran’s Ahvaz is unacceptable.

He further underlined that the joint efforts to identify the terrorist elements, who have found sheltered in Europe, had earlier been emphasised during the meeting of the Netherlands’ new ambassador with Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Qassemi said, adding that the issue was also raised in phone conversations with foreign ministers of Germany, France, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Denmark recently accused Iran “of planning to assassinate an Iranian activist on Danish soil”. The accusation came shortly after a similar allegation by France.

Tehran has vehemently rejected these claims saying such allegations are in line with the conspiracies and plots of the enemies of Iran who cannot stand the good and growing relations between Iran and Europe in the current special situation.