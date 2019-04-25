Iran Ready for Counter-Terror Cooperation in West Asia: DM

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhodir Kurbanov on the sidelines of the Moscow security conference.

The top Iranian general noted Tehran stands ready to work closely with benevolent regional countries, including Uzbekistan.

He also said extremism and terrorism are the fallout from the US and its allies’ interference in the region.

The two sides further discussed mutual relations as well as regional and international issues.

In the meeting, Iran’s defence chief touched upon the deep historical and cultural bonds between the two countries as well as cordial Tehran-Tashkent ties in political and economic domains.

He said the two sides have a common understanding of regional and global issues, calling for closer cooperation in such areas as defence and security.

The Uzbek security chief, in turn, said the political will of the two sides will set the stage for the further enhancement of bilateral cooperation on political, economic and cultural fronts.

He said the two countries share similar security concerns in the region, expressing hope that Tehran-Tashkent cooperation in fighting terrorism will further expand.