Iran President Congratulates Leaders of Several States on Nowruz

Hassan Rouhani expressed congratulations to leaders of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, the Azerbaijan Republic, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq and Uzbekistan.

“The joyful song of Nowruz being sung, blossoms blooming, Mother Nature going green and spring swallows chirping, they all are signs of God Almighty’s inexhaustible power,” said the president.

“They are signs of forgetting the cold of winter and the renewal of beauty and kindness,” the president added.

In his messages, the president expressed hope that with the Earth becoming warm and the nature coming alive, humans’ attitudes and thoughts will become new like the nature and the year.

He expressed hope human beings will love each other more than before and begin a year replete with tranquility and love.

“I hope we statesmen, too, …, will set the stage for peace and unbreakable unity among nations, and bring more welfare and prosperity upon our peoples,” said the president.

President Rouhani also wished people in the Middle East a year full of hope, joy and prosperity.