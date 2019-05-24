Iran, Pakistan Urge Closer Cooperation against Terrorism

In a meeting on Friday noon, Zarif and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the most significant issues in bilateral ties as well as regional developments.

The Iranian top diplomat underlined the significance of expanding Tehran-Islamabad cooperation, particularly by connecting Iran’s Chabahar and Pakistan’s Gwadar ports together and taking advantage of their potential capacities as complementary ports in a bid to secure the two sides’ interests.

For his part, the Pakistani prime minister referred to his April visit to Iran, and stressed his country’s interest in expanding ties with Iran and increasing the two sides’ mutual cooperation along the common borders.

He also doubled down on the importance of regional peace and the need for cooperation among regional and Islamic states.

Zarif earlier held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. During the meeting, the two senior diplomats expressed confidence that Iran and Pakistan currently have good and constructive relations.

They also highlighted the significance of continuing political consultations in the future and exchanged views on the latest regional issues and developments.

Zarif also met the neighbouring country’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Iran-Pakistan mutual ties based on cooperation and understanding.

They also discussed regional issues, the significance of border security as well as the need to intensify efforts in fight against terrorism.

Later on Friday, Zarif held talks with Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Asad Qaiser. In the meeting, the Pakistani official underlined his nation’s affection for the Iranian people and expressed his own support as well as that of Pakistan’s National Assembly for the Iranian nation amid the current situation.

He then referred to the upcoming visit of a parliamentary delegation from Iran to Islamabad and stressed the significance of strengthening cooperation between the two sides’ parliaments.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the close relations between Iranian and Pakistan nations, and said there are good grounds for cooperation between Iran and Pakistan particularly in Chabahar and Gwadar ports.

Zarif then described Iran-Pakistan parliamentarian ties as good and called for further cooperation in the fields of border security and fight against terrorism.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues and stressed their countries’ support for the nation of Palestine amid the current critical situation of the region.

Iran’s top diplomat arrived in Pakistan late Thursday for bilateral consultations amid Tehran’s escalating tensions with the US.