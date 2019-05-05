The project was implemented in the Persian Gulf waters with the support of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office.

The restaurant is one of the world’s largest underwater restaurants designed as an independent floating structure using domestic and foreign experts as well as state-of-the-art technology.

It includes one floor which enjoys the view of fabulous colourful fish, coral, shells, dolphins and turtles living in the Persian Gulf, making it an attractive environment for tourists.

The restaurant also has some floors above water, which provide a beautiful atmosphere for visitors to sit down for a memorable meal.

The complex is Iran’s first international sea restaurant. It is also the first green roof in the country’s waters. This comes as similar restaurants which are smaller are up and running in East Asia.

The floating restaurant in Iran is a major entertainment facility. The three-floor structure contains several restaurants and cafes. The underwater section of the structure has large windows which offer a picturesque view of the undersea world. Iranian, local and sea food is served at the restaurant.

The floor above water has glass walls on all sides, offering visitors a unique view of the Persian Gulf. Exotic foods are also served there.

Tourists are taken to the restaurant with special boats. They can both enjoy the fabulous scenery under water and get a unique view of Kish Island and its nice coast from the floor above water.

Authorities say the project was completed by local experts and knowledge-based companies in four years’ time with the support of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office.