Iran, Oman Discuss Yemen Crisis in Muscat

Jaberi Ansari and his entourage arrived in Muscat on Monday night to discuss regional issues with Omani officials. His meeting with bin Alawi was held on Tuesday.

Later in the day, the Iranian diplomat will also hold separate meetings with representatives of various Yemeni groups to discuss diplomatic efforts to end the war imposed on the impoverished country.

Yemen is facing the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world. Over 22 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, the country is on the brink of the worst famine in 100 years, and a million people have suffered from the worst cholera outbreak in modern history.

Since 2015, Yemen has been in the grip of a brutal war. A Saudi-led coalition has been attempting to regain control of the Arab country by launching thousands of airstrikes, many of which have hit homes and public areas such as schools, health facilities and markets.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and tens of thousands injured as a result.