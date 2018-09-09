Iran Offers Condolences on Death of French Iranologist Lazard

In a message on Saturday, Bahram Qassemi expressed condolences to Lazard’s fans, students and all those interested in his works, and wished eternal peace for the honorary member of the Persian Language and Literature Academy of Iran.

Lazard had spent his precious life conducting research on the Persian language and culture and introducing parts of the rich Iranian culture to the French general public and elite, Qassemi added.

Lazard’s works include the study of various Iranian languages, translations of classical Persian poetry, and research on linguistic typology, notably on morphosyntactic alignment.

He also studied the Tahitian language.