Iran Nuclear Deal Must Be Preserved: Japan PM

Shinzo Abe made the comment in a Thursday meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Japanese premier also described Iran’s role in ensuring stability and security in the region as very significant and positive.

He said Toyo is set to maintain and further enhance its age-old relations with Tehran.

In addition to the Iran nuclear deal, key regional and international issues also came up for discussion during the talks.

Earlier in the day, Zarif also discussed the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

The two sides conferred on the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s legal measures to counter the US government’s breach of commitments under the agreement and violations of law, and the Europeans’ failure to take proper action with regards to the implementation of the nuclear deal.

During the talks, FM Zarif elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s stance on those issues.

The two sides also discussed different dimensions of mutual ties as well as key regional and international issues.

The two top diplomats further recalled historical Iran-Japan relations and underlined the necessity of further promoting reciprocal ties and continuing consultations between political officials of both countries.

The two foreign ministers held the second round of their talks behind closed door.

A few days ago, Tokyo had expressed its preparedness to mediate between Iran and the US amid the recent escalation of tension.