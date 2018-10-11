Iran Not to Bow to Enemies: IRGC Commander’s

In an address to a group of Law Enforcement forces on Thursday, General Salami underlined that the enemies are seeking to create chaos in the Iranian society.

“The Islamic Republic is completely different from other countries because our enemies have come together to use whatever in power to destabilise our society but we stand united and feel secured due to your presence,” he noted.

The senior commander also said the law enforcement of Iran is unique as it shoulders the heavy security responsibilities. “In other countries, the law enforcement force usually deal mainly with technical issues rather than dangerous security threats.”

General Salami also said foreign policy and domestic security are interconnected. “If the Islamic Republic is not giving up in fight against its enemies’ threats and gets involved in direct conflict with them, it is due to the hard efforts made by the Law Enforcement of the Islamic Republic.”

He also noted that Iran’s security today is much better than anytime over the past four decades and all parts of the country enjoy a high level of security.