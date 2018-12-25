Iran Leader Offers Condolences on Demise of Expediency Council Chief

Expressing sympathy over the demise of the grand cleric, Ayatollah Khamenei said the death of the distinguished cleric is a great regret for those who knew him.

“He was a great master at the Qom seminary, a loyal servant at the most important bodies of the Islamic Republic establishment, an influential member of the Guardian Council and a successful head of the expediency council who published numerous scientific books,” he said.

“The tragic loss that happened after near a year of [suffering] hard and painful disease is a source of regret for those who are aware of his scientific level and his valuable services to the Islamic establishment and juridical, principal and legal bodies of seminaries,” he said.

Prominent Teacher

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described Ayatollah Shahroudi a “prominent teacher” who devoted his life to spreading religious teachings and took a moderate line during his political life.

The sudden passing received considerable attention and captured headlines in many news outlets.

Messages of condolences poured in both from politicians, military commanders and religious figures of all persuasions on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Shahroudi, who had spent over 40 years in politics, was also a key member of Iran’s legislative body, the Guardian Council, for years.

Funeral prayers over his body will be led by the Leader of Islamic Revolution in Tehran on Wednesday morning, ISNA reported.

A public procession ceremony will be held afterwards in the Iranian capital.

His body will then be transferred to the city of Qom south of Tehran and taken in a procession to the resting place, the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh.