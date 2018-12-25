Iran Leader Expresses Condolences over Bus Crash Tragedy in Tehran

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message of condolence on Tuesday over the terrible and tragic incident of bus rollover crash at the Science and Research Branch of Islamic Azad University in northwest Tehran.

The text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of God,

The tragic incident in which eight students were killed and a number of others were wounded is painful and regrettable.

I express my sincere condolences to the academic community of Iran and the bereaved families, and relatives of those who lost their lives. I beseech God Almighty to heal the wounded and I ask God for fortitude and reward for their bereaved relatives.

At least eight university students were killed and over 20 wounded after a bus went out of control and rolled over in the north of Tehran. It tragedy occurred after the bus driver suffered a heart attack behind the wheel.

Latest report say that the number of victims has risen to nine with several ones in critical conditions.