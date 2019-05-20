Iran Increases Production of Low Enriched Uranium by Fourfold

“Iran has increased the capacity for production of low enriched uranium (LEU) in Natanz nuclear facility by as much as four times”, said spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, adding that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been notified on the issue.

Iran made a nuclear announcement recently in reaction to the United States withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 8 May, 2018. The statement of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said that the country would reduce nuclear commitments under the framework of 2015 nuclear deal, by evading 300-kg limit on the amount of low-enriched uranium, and also 130-ton limit for storage of heavy water produced at its Arak facility.

The fourfold increase in the capacity to produce LEU was announced today by the Iranian official during a visit by Iranian journalists to the Natanz nuclear facility.

“We will soon be crossing the 300-kg limit in several weeks”, added Kamalvandi without providing further details on the technical measures done to increase the capacity for production of LEU.

On May 8, 2019, Iran gave a 60-day ultimatum to the remaining members of the nuclear deal to compensate the U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or else Iran would increase the level of enrichment by as much as 20 percent, and modernize the Arak reactor.

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that “Iran can resume 20 percent enrichment within four days. Whether to conduct the 20-percent enrichment in Natanz or in Fordow, is a question that needs to be considered by the Committee to Monitor and Supervise Implementation of the JCPOA in Iranian Supreme National Security Council.”