Iran Inaugurates Four New Phases of South Pars Gas Field

With the launch of these four new phases, Iran for the first time will overtake Qatar in extracting gas from the joint oil and gas field.

President Rouhani, who has travelled to Bushehr province, attended the opening ceremony of Phases 13 22, 23, and 24 of South Pars in the port city of Kangan.

In his speech, Rouhani praised Iranian engineers for completing the construction of the new phases in the giant gas field despite the US sanctions, and once again slammed Washington for its “very unfair” bans.

“This is a crime against humanity. It has affected the quality of our public services, making it difficult to protect our environment and public health. However, God is with us. Together, we can and we will defeat US sanctions.”

During the ceremony, the Minister of Oil and the managers and experts of these phases, explained the process of building this huge complex.

Earlier, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said the $10-billion projects can produce 112 million cubic metres of gas per day, overtaking Qatar, with which Iran shares the offshore field.

Iran has divided the development of South Pars to 24 onshore phases, all of which are now operational except for phases 11 and 14.