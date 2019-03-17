Iran Foreign Ministry Summons Kenyan Envoy

According to Qassemi, the envoy was summoned after a Kenyan judge revoked an earlier ruling to release two Iranian prisoners, Ahmed Abolfat’hi and Seyyed Mansour Mousavi.

The Director-General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Department of African Affairs expressed Tehran’s protest against the court decision in his meeting with the Kenyan ambassador, Qassemi said.

In the meeting, the official expressed Iran’s dissatisfaction with the unfair ruling, declaring that the Islamic Republic of Iran has recalled its ambassador to Kenya for consultations.

In turn, the Kenyan ambassador said during the meeting that she will inform the Kenyan government about the Islamic Republic’s protest and dissatisfaction.

Qassemi said the Kenyan Supreme Court had issued a ruling to release two Iranian prisoners last February after reviewing the cases and cleared them of the charges.

However, he added, with non-judicial intervention in the process, the Kenyan police prevented the release and return of the two prisoners to Iran, and unfortunately last Friday, the Supreme Court of Kenya overturned the decision to acquit the two Iranians.