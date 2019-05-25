Iran FM Zarif Arrives in Iraq for High-Level Talks

Zarif, who is going to hold negotiations with top Iraqi officials, was welcomed by Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Nizar Khairullah upon his arrival.

Zarif is scheduled to meet with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim, President Barham Saleh, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

Reports say on Sunday morning, Zarif will meet several senior politicians before heading to Najaf to meet a number of Iraqi clerics.

The Iranian official will leave Iraq on Monday.